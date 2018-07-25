Residential project gets nod

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Braselton planners recently gave a nod on two residential rezonings off Hoyt Wood Rd. If the town council approves the requests, it could open the door for Braselton to fund a new fire station, according to property owners.
At its Monday meeting, Braselton’s Planning Commission unanimously approved rezoning approximately 60 acres off Hoyt Wood Rd. to R-3. The requests were approved with a condition that only single, detached residences be allowed.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
See the full story in the July 25 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.