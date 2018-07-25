Braselton planners recently gave a nod on two residential rezonings off Hoyt Wood Rd. If the town council approves the requests, it could open the door for Braselton to fund a new fire station, according to property owners.
At its Monday meeting, Braselton’s Planning Commission unanimously approved rezoning approximately 60 acres off Hoyt Wood Rd. to R-3. The requests were approved with a condition that only single, detached residences be allowed.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
See the full story in the July 25 issue of The Braselton News.
Residential project gets nod
