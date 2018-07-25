Man sought in aggravated assault case

Jackson County authorities continue the search for Shannon Michael Carter, a suspect in an incident involving aggravated assault on a police officer.
Sheriff Janis Mangum said a deputy initiated an unrelated traffic stop around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Cooper Bridge Rd. and another deputy came to the scene.
Officers saw a Jeep pulling a trailer down the driveway. The driver drove around the vehicle that was stopped for the traffic stop. Officers recognized Carter, who was a passenger in the Jeep. Carter reportedly has multiple felony warrants out of Jackson and Gwinnett counties.
Deputies told Carter to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and locked the Jeep doors after the driver attempted to unlock them.
Mangum said the driver then rammed into the front of the deputy’s vehicle, pushing it out of the way. A chase began and ultimately ended on Railroad St. in Buford.
The driver was apprehended and booked into jail, but Carter got away.
K-9 units were called, but were unsuccessful in locating Carter (heavy storms were coming through the area at the time). Mangum said multiple warrants are likely against Carter.
Officers reportedly found weapons in the vehicle. Mangum said additional gun charges are possible, along with drug charges.
But the focus now, Mangum said, is catching Carter before he harms anyone.
Carter is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Carter is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Carter is asked to contact Capt. Dale A. Dillow at 706-387-6043 or ddillow@jacksoncountysheriff.us.
