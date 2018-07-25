WJMS: A Work in Progress

Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Significant improvements will greet students and staff July 30 when they return to West Jackson Middle School for the start of the 2018-19 school year. 
“Our staff and the contractors entrusted with this important effort have worked tirelessly during the seven weeks since summer break began to meet an aggressive schedule,” April Howard, Jackson County School System superintendent, said Tuesday.
“This is a complicated project, a very difficult job, but meeting the challenges will mean we have a much improved facility as we go forward.”
The year-long project kicked off with major mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades. While there are some obvious aesthetic renovations, classroom renovations will continue throughout the school year during scheduled breaks.
Read more about the renovations in the July 25 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

