Commerce City School System students will return to the hallways on Friday, July 27, the first day of the 2018-19 school year.
Commerce plans its open houses Wednesday, July 25, at 5 p.m. for Commerce primary, elementary and middle schools. Commerce High School plans orientation on Thursday, July 26, at 5:45 p.m.
School begins again for local students
