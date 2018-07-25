School begins again for local students

Commerce City School System students will return to the hallways on Friday, July 27, the first day of the 2018-19 school year.

Commerce plans its open houses Wednesday, July 25, at 5 p.m. for Commerce primary, elementary and middle schools. Commerce High School plans orientation on Thursday, July 26, at 5:45 p.m.
