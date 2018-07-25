Higher revenues helped net the Jackson County government a little over $5 million last year, pushing up its total fund balance (reserves) to $11.5 million.
Of that amount, the county has $7.7 million in undesignated reserves and another $1 million set aside as seed money for a county agricultural center. Another $2.4 million was “loaned” to other county funds.
The $5 million net in 2017 reflects a strong turnaround for the county, which spent more money than it took in during the recession. In 2016, the county netted $1.1 million. Between 2012-2015, the county had to use $3.2 million from reserves to balance its budget, which was in the red each of those years.
Typically, government auditors recommend that counties and cities keep 15-30 percent of its expense amount in reserves. The county had a 25 percent reserves-to-expenses ratio at the end of 2017.
See the full story in the July 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
County grows reserves in 2017
