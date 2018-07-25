School begins again for local students

Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Students across Jackson County will return to school this week.

Commerce and Jefferson city school system students will return to the hallways on Friday, July 27, the first day of the 2018-19 school year.
Jackson County School System students start just a few days later on Monday, July 30.

