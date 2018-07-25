For Commerce High athletics, there may have not been a more competitive, but humble athlete than recent graduate Cade Ridley.
Ridley was a two-time individual state wrestling champion for the Tigers, plus a state runner-up his sophomore season. Ridley was part of a program that is in the midst of five-straight state championships. He was also part of the Tigers’ football program and helped spark the boys’ tennis team to two area titles and four berths in the Elite Eight. He earned letters for all three sports.
Now, the former Tiger tri-athlete is ready for the next chapter of his athletic career to begin, and it begins this fall at King University in Bristol, Tennessee, where Ridley received a scholarship to wrestle for the Tornado program.
“I tell you what, I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited in my life to take this kind of journey, this kind of step,” Ridley said. “It’s a brand new opportunity.
“You get to start over fresh, you get to make what you want to make out of yourself. It comes down to what you want to be and I know exactly where I want to be in a couple of years. So, for me to be able to look forward and see what I’m about to walk into, this great opportunity that I have, Coach (Jason) Moorman and the King University staff, the amazing support that I have from everyone around me, I mean you can’t beat it.”
For the rest of this story, see the July 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CHS three-sport athlete gears up for college
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry