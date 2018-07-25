Up-and-coming Leopards: Reid, coaches hosted Leopard youth camp

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Last week, the Banks County youth who love football were able to learn more about the game by participating in the Little Leopard Football Camp hosted by the Banks County High School football team and coaches. It was the first year for head coach Jay Reid.


“I felt like we had a very successful camp,” Reid said. “We had a good group of kids that were here, as far as numbers and talent.”
Reid said there were two goals at the start of camp: having fun and seeing the kids get better at the game. Both were accomplished.
“I feel like, just like the high-schoolers, those kids really worked their tails off and got better each day,” he said.
Reid was thankful for the parents who stuck around during each day of the camp.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.