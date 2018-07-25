Last week, the Banks County youth who love football were able to learn more about the game by participating in the Little Leopard Football Camp hosted by the Banks County High School football team and coaches. It was the first year for head coach Jay Reid.
“I felt like we had a very successful camp,” Reid said. “We had a good group of kids that were here, as far as numbers and talent.”
Reid said there were two goals at the start of camp: having fun and seeing the kids get better at the game. Both were accomplished.
“I feel like, just like the high-schoolers, those kids really worked their tails off and got better each day,” he said.
Reid was thankful for the parents who stuck around during each day of the camp.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Up-and-coming Leopards: Reid, coaches hosted Leopard youth camp
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry