Winder to create stormwater utility, charge fee

Property owners in the City of Winder will see a new stormwater fee from the city on their tax bills this fall.
The city council, during a called meeting Tuesday, approved the creation of a stormwater utility and the levying of an assessment and collection of stormwater service fees to operate the city’s stormwater management programs. The vote was 3-0 with councilman Jimmy Terrell abstaining. Councilmen Chris Akins and Michael Healan were absent. The council waived the second reading of the ordinance establishing the utility. City officials said during a council utilities committee meeting last week that the ordinance needed to be approved by August in order for the fees to appear on tax bills this year.
Stormwater service fees will be based upon an estimate of stormwater runoff from a property, according to the ordinance. The council also approved a base fee schedule for each classification of property, which is as follows:
•$278 per acre for commercial property
•$247 per acre for industrial
•$31 per acre for agricultural
•$123 per acre for multi-family residential
•$68 per parcel for duplexes
•$50 per unit for condos
•$62 per parcel for single-family residential
•$14 per parcel for platted lots with roads
•$185 per acre for institutional
•$4.63 per acre for forest/open land
•$217 per acre for government/office building
•$31 per acre for parks and recreation.
See more in the July 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
