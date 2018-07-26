County hires new planning, community development director

Barrow County has hired Dan Schultz as its new director of planning and community development following unanimous approval by the county board of commissioners Tuesday night.
Schultz has spent the past four and a half years as the county’s geographic information systems (GIS) administrator and floodplain manager, working under the county director of economic and community development, Guy Herring, who left the county in May for a similar position with Oconee County.
Schultz’s salary for Fiscal Year 2019 will be $76,120 — above the entry-level salary of $72,496 for his position classification and below the roughly $92,000 salary Herring was paid.
Schultz was one of 30 applicants and five selected for an interview for the position, which opened in late April.
Two candidates withdrew their names from consideration before the interviews, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
Prior to his time with Barrow County, Schultz held various positions with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency. He also has more than six years’ experience as a planning and community development director for the City of Chamblee and City of Sugar Hill, and he was a senior planner and interim planning director for Jackson County. Schultz holds a pair of master degrees — one in city planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology and another in public administration from Florida State University.
See more on Tuesday's meeting in the July 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
