Auburn approves wholesale water agreement with county

After Auburn City Council member Robert L. Vogel III, very reluctantly, made a motion to approve a proposed intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for the wholesale purchase of water from Barrow County at an increased rate, the council voted unanimously to approve the IGA last Thursday. Council member Jay Riemenschneider seconded the motion.
The council discussed the increase wholesale water rates during its monthly work session meeting.
The city currently purchases water from the county at a rate of $2.33 per 1,000 gallons for use in times of drought. But those purchase rates would increase, under a resolution approved July 11 by the Barrow County commissioners, to $4.62 per 1,000 gallons for a minimum average daily volume of 300,000 gallons; $4.11 per 1,000 gallons for 500,000 gallons and $3.56 per 1,000 gallons for 700,000 gallons. Cities that don’t opt into minimum purchase agreements would be charged the county’s industrial rate as published in the annual budget $5.15 per 1,000 gallons for 6- and 8-inch meters in Fiscal Year 2019). County manager Mike Renshaw said July 11 the intent behind the scale was to incentivize cities to purchase more because the more volume the county sells, the lower unit cost it pays to the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority.
County officials have said there is a need for the increase because as of July 1, the county can no longer use special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) proceeds to pay down its $1.2 million annual Bear Creek Reservoir debt service and therefore subsidize water rates.
An IGA between the county and City of Winder would have been required for the practice of the county taking money off the top of SPLOST proceeds to pay down the debt to continue during the new five-year collection period. But that agreement was not reached and Winder and other municipal officials have said the county should instead pay the debt down from its own proceeds.
County officials have pushed back, saying that would undercut funding for other capital projects.
Mayor Linda Blechinger and the entire council voiced their concern about the increased wholesale water rates during last Thursday’s meeting.
“I want it understood that we (Auburn) are not the ones going up on the water rates,” Blechinger said. “It is the county.”
See more in the July 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Auburn approves wholesale water agreement with county
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry