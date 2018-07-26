Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp earned a resounding victory over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial runoff and won by an even bigger margin in Barrow County.
Kemp, who finished with 69.5 percent of the vote statewide, got 79.9 percent in Barrow. He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, the former House Minority Leader, in November’s general election.
Cagle had been considered the frontrunner to succeed outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal and significantly outraised his rivals.
But the runoff campaign between Cagle and Kemp turned ugly, and Cagle’s prospects were damaged by audio secretly recorded by former GOP candidate Clay Tippins of Cagle discussing policy.
An endorsement from the popular Deal was overshadowed last week when President Donald Trump publicly backed Kemp and Vice President Mike Pence appeared with Kemp in a last-minute campaign event in Macon.
Cagle and Kemp both shared the backing of local leaders in Barrow. Cagle was endorsed by Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairman Pat Graham and Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger. Kemp had the backing of longtime friend and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, who introduced Kemp at a pair of campaign events.
In other runoff races Tuesday, Geoff Duncan narrowly won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor over David Shafer (50.1 to 49.9 percent).
Shafer got 51.8 percent of the vote in Barrow. Duncan will face Democrat Sarah Griggs Amico in November.
Brad Raffensperger won the Republican nomination for secretary of state with 61.8 percent of the vote over David Belle Isle and will face Democrat John Barrow in the general election.
Raffensperger got 66.5 percent in Barrow.
On the Democratic side, Otha Thornton won the nomination for state school superintendent with 59.1 percent over Sid Chapman and will face Republican incumbent Richard Woods in November. Thornton and Chapman tied in Barrow with 107 votes apiece.
Kemp’s blowout win reflected in Barrow
