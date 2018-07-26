The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team will compete in a new region for 2018-2019 and coach Robert Strong believes the change will be beneficial.
A season ago the Knights were in the same region as three teams which advanced to the GISA Class AAA Final Four. However, looking head, Holy Spirit, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg and The Heritage School will not be region foes for BCA when the new season begins.
“I believe we can be more competitive this season,” Strong said. “That was a tough challenge facing those teams.”
Recent weeks have been busy for the Knights. The team hosted a summer league and recorded several wins while advancing to a championship game.
Strong also took his players to a camp at the University of Georgia.
“That was a great experience,” the coach said of the trip to Athens. “Coach (Tom) Crean and UGA did a great job with the camp.”
Like many schools during the summer Strong never had his complete roster at one time with players being out of town for family commitments.
“Still it was great for everyone to get experience and the chance to play,” Strong said whose players had at least two games a week since June.
In BCA’s new region, John Milledge, Loganville Christian Academy, Augusta Christian and Westminster will battle with the Knights for the postseason.
“We are working hard,” Strong said. “We have a good thing going here. We are trying to keep them working to prepare for the upcoming season. We are involved with weight training and have an open gym.”
Several members of the BCA basketball team are now preparing for the upcoming Knights football season. Strong said it is common for smaller schools to split players among other sports.
“It’s a good thing because they are involved and that’s what we want,” the coach said. “I think we will see improvement as a program this upcoming season. I know the players are working hard to achieve that goal.”
Basketball: New region should benefit BCA boys
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry