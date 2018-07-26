David Shaw (07-25-18)

ATHENS - David Shaw, 74, (South Jackson Community), entered into rest Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Mr. Shaw was born in Athens, the son of the late Newt and Mae Edna Shaw, and was a retired driver with Garbage Hound Sanitation. Mr. Shaw was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Mike; and a sister, Jean.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Austin Shaw, Athens; daughter, Kristy Ray and her husband David; two sons, Steve Shaw and his wife Sandy, and Gregory Allen Shaw and his wife Mary; two brothers, Newt and Billy Shaw; three sisters, Janice, Sandy and Melissa; four grandchildren, Cameron Ray, Matthew Ray, Nicole Jaworski and Justin Shaw; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Jadon Ray.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mr. Barry Coker officiating with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Danny Bell, Ralph Garrett, Ricky Nixon, Kevin Jaworski, Richard Horn and Jimmy Pierce. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
