Vernon Carter (07-26-18)

JEFFERSON - Vernon Z. Carter, 98, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Vernon was born in Jefferson on November 28, 1919, the son of Zenous Carter and Nora Tarrant Carter. His beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth Evans Carter, son, Damon, and brothers, preceded him in death.
WWII Pearl Harbor Survivor Staff Sergeant Carter was inducted into service June 12, 1941. Mr. Carter served with Sdn. B, 4130st Army Air Forces Base Unit in Hickam, Hawaii. Hickam Field was the army airfield and bomber base. Vernon trained at Bellows Field, Oahu at Hickam. Vernon was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Sharp Shooter Rifle Medal, American Defense Service Ribbon with Bronze Star, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with Bronze Star. When questioned about his experiences from December 7, 1941 as President Franklin D. Roosevelt stated, "a date that will live in infamy," Carter stated he was proud to serve his country and "Soldiers may get old, but they don't forget." He was a true patriot, dearly loved the United States of America, his family and friends. Vernon was featured in PBS documentary, "Remember Pearl Harbor," produced by Tim Gray WWII Foundation.org. This documentary commemorated the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was the oldest charter member of the American Legion Post 56. Mr. Carter and fellow Pearl Harbor Survivor Gene Yearwood were instrumental in the placement of the War Memorial Monument located on the grounds of the Historic Jackson County Courthouse in Jefferson.
Upon returning home from service, he went into business with his brother. Carter's Bonded Warehouse stored cotton for the U.S. government. Additionally, they had warehouses where they manufactured and delivered fertilizer, ice and coal. Later, they founded Carter Tire Company. Mr. Carter attended North Georgia Military College and was the lightweight boxing champion. He was a graduate of Martin Institute class of 1938. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking.
Survivors include three children, Janis Wilsterman, Cary Carter (Melissa), and Susan Carter; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Williams; nieces, nephews and cousins; and special caregiver, Tony Crawford.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 31, at 1 to 3 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Interment will be Evans Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackson County Senior Citizens Center, 151 Stan Evans Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, Attn: "Meals on Wheels" program.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
