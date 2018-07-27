Bridges: Some intriguing early-season college football matchups

The 2018 college football season is so close one can almost taste it. Maybe that should be it’s so close we can almost smell it — as in smell the grass, the pigskin and our favorite foods which go with watching the gridiron action.
Regardless, a new season is certainly within sight now and, as always, it’s been far too long since we’ve been able to watch an actual game. Enough with recruiting, spring practice and preseason practice; let the real games begin.
This upcoming season offers some interesting matchups right out of the gate.
Louisville vs.
Alabama (in Orlando)
Once Nick Saban got things rolling at Alabama (which was after his first season) it has been a bad bet to go against the Crimson Tide.
Saban always has Alabama ready to play. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is or when the game is played (or where) or how much is on the line.
The Crimson Tide seemingly always play a tough opening-game foe but are also always prepared. That is the mark of great coaching and why many believe Saban has now surpassed Bear Bryant as the best college football mentor of all time.
Not much is expected from Louisville this season. The Cardinals have under-performed the past two seasons which has been somewhat of a surprise. Say what you want about Bobby Petrino, but the man is one of the best football minds in terms of the offensive side of things.
Something tells me this game may be closer than some expect, but still never go against Alabama as long as Saban is the head coach.
Prediction: Alabama by 13
Army at Duke
Former Georgia Southern head coach Jeff Monken has done a remarkable job in turning around the Army football program. Using a triple option-based attack, Monken has made this proud program truly proud again.
Meanwhile at Duke, coach David Cutcliffe continues to do the impossible: leading the Blue Devils to victory.
Some, in fact, say the job Cutcliffe has done at Duke is the best college football coaching job of the past 10 years. There is certainly merit to that.
Army, if it wins this game, has a chance to begin the season 3-0 going into a road game at Oklahoma.
Prediction: Duke by three
Florida Atlantic at
Oklahoma
Lane Kiffin silenced many of his critics in 2017 as his Florida Atlantic team had a standout season.
Now Kiffin and his Owls will step onto the big stage with a Sept. 1 game at Oklahoma, a playoff team last year. On paper, it may seem like a mistake but Florida Atlantic is getting this game at the right time.
A win by the Owls here and they could instantly become a playoff contender.
Oklahoma coach Riley Lincoln also had a strong 2017 season but his conservative play-calling late against Georgia cost the Sooners a chance to play for the national title.
Games such as this one are what make college football great.
Prediction: Oklahoma by 14
Auburn vs. Washington
(in Atlanta)
Few teams went from the pinnacle to the bottom of the mountain as fast as Auburn did a season ago.
The War Eagles-Tigers were a sure bet for the playoffs before falling hard to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game. Auburn then lost to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl. (Don’t give me that line about how Auburn really didn’t want to be there. It was defeated by a better team.)
Washington is gearing up for another playoff run and a win against an SEC power would look great on the Huskies’ resume.
Chris Peterson is one of the top college football coaches in the country.
Prediction: Washington by three
Kennesaw State at
Georgia State
For some local flavor, the Kennesaw State Owls, an FCS playoff team in 2017, will travel to Georgia State for an interstate matchup with the Panthers who made it to a bowl game a season ago (and won).
This certainly has the makings of a natural rivalry due to the closeness of the schools and the fact both football programs are on an upward trajectory and still relatively new.
Kennesaw State’s program is still in its infancy stage and it is amazing to see the job Brian Bohannan has done.
Bohannan coached for Paul Johnson at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech before starting the Owls from the ground up.
In fact, many Georgia Southern fans had hoped Bohannan would be the new Eagle head coach for 2018 but that never materialized.
Meanwhile at Georgia State, Shawn Elliot guided the Panthers to their first ever bowl victory in 2017 defeating Western Kentucky in the Cure Bowl. Georgia State’s football program is also very young but quickly made the move from FCS to FBS.
Prediction: Toss-up.
Other early-season games to worth noting: Miami, Fla. Vs. LSU (in Arlington, Texas), Virginia Tech at Florida State, Washington State at Wyoming and Colorado at Colorado State (in Denver).
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
