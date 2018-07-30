WINDER - Betty J. Smith, 76, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018.
She was of the Christian denomination. Betty retired from The City of Winder Police Department as a dispatcher after many dedicated years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Jessie Taylor Pless; her husband of 22 years, Charles Smith; and a son, Kenneth Smith.
Survivors include three sons, Joel Smith, Roger Smith (Lucy) and Joshua Smith, all of Winder; six grandchildren, Jason King, Keara, Charley, Megan and Connor Smith and Jessica Osburn; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 30, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray K. Fumea officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Smith (07-27-18)
