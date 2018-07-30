Annie Ruth Snelling (07-26-18)

COMMERCE - Annie Ruth Snelling, 97, died July 26, 2018.
Ms. Snelling was born in Tignall, Ga. on October 8, 1920. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora Brooks Snelling and Edwin David Snelling; siblings, Edna Snelling Thigpen, Minnie Lee Snelling Biddix, Mary Frances Snelling Bowlan, Rudolph Snelling, Harold Snelling and Thomas J. Snelling; niece, Kay Hart Blalock; and nephew, Richard Lee Snelling.
Ms. Snelling graduated from the University of Georgia, and after graduation, she served our country proudly through her career with the United States Government. At a time when most women were not working outside the home, Ms. Snelling became a trailblazer for women in diplomatic service. Beginning her career in 1942, she served as a civilian employee with both the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Army.
In the 1950's, Ms. Snelling joined the United States Agency for International Development, where she served as a Foreign Service Officer. Her distinguished career included two tours of duty in Saigon during the Vietnam Conflict, as well as posts throughout Europe and Asia. After over 30 years of service, she retired in 1985. For her service, Ms. Snelling was awarded the Outstanding Career Achievement medal.
After her retirement, Ms. Snelling moved to Commerce, where she was a member and Elder of Commerce Presbyterian Church. She was active in the Commerce Garden Club and worked tirelessly for a number of other civic organizations in the community. Her love of the fine arts, painting and travelling continued to inspire her throughout her life, and she enjoyed sharing her passions with friends and family.
Throughout her life, no matter where her travels took her, Annie Ruth's love of family was always evident. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her beloved sisters and brothers, her nieces and nephews, and all the great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services for Annie Ruth Snelling were held at Commerce Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 29, with the Rev. Jeffrey Cain officiating. Interment was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to Commerce Presbyterian Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
