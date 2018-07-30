Mary Carter (07-26-18)

JEFFERSON - Mary F. Carter, 60, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Carter; son, Junior Carter and wife Tanuly and children Brooklynn and Kaylynn; daughters, Mary Kay Carlile and husband Randall and children Lilly and Lea Carlile, Sara Leann Stiwinter and husband Charles and children Jorgie and Emmett, Annie Marie Carter and daughter Dixie; brother, David Culver; sisters, Rose Marie Culver, Margret Sweat, Grace Carter.
The family will receive friends Saturday July 28, 2018 through Monday, July 30, 2018 at Mrs. Carter's home, 232 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Walnut Fork Cemetery. Pastors Calvin Gooch and Russell Page will be officiating.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
