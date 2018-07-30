Marvin Poole (07-30-18)

COMMERCE - Marvin Dwayne Poole, 81, died Monday, July 30, 2018, at Comer Health & Rehab Center.
Mr. Poole was born in Toccoa, the son of the late William French and Lois English Poole. Mr. Poole was of the Baptist denomination, a United States Air Force veteran, a master craftsman, a custom knife maker, and retired from Ohio Gear. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Barnett Poole.
Survivors include his daughters, Rhonda Perry (Ray), Commerce, Deborah Owensby (Billy), Colbert, and Phyllis Sparks (Phillip),
Commerce; son, Mike Poole, Commerce; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 1, at 6 p.m., from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating with the interment following in Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
