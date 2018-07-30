Madison County schools start back Aug. 3

Summer is coming to an end and students will pick up their book bags and head back to school for the 2018-2019 school year on Friday, Aug. 3.
A number of renovation and maintenance projects have taken place over the summer, from the new modern mobile classrooms, dubbed “Cougar Cottages” at Colbert Elementary that will house the third grade to new playground equipment at Danielsville Elementary to more secure entrances at Ila and Comer. The schools are ready and waiting for their hallways to be filled with students.
Additional resource officers will also be on hand this year to provide more school security.
Elementary school afterschool programs will continue, with a slight increase to $8 per day, after a $10 registration fee.
Colbert Elementary not only has new classrooms, but a new principal and assistant principal as well. Angela McCarty takes over as principal and Maggie Cowne as assistant principal.
“We hope everyone has had a wonderful, relaxing summer and are ready to begin this exciting new school year at Colbert Elementary School,” McCarty said. “We are excited to welcome several new staff members. Kristen Seabolt will be joining our third grade team, Colten Searcy will be joining our SPED team, Eunice Barbaree will be our new secretary/FTE coordinator, and Tia Booth will be joining our Special Needs Pre K class. We are also very excited to have a Pre K class at Colbert for the very first time. Lisa Charles is our general education Pre K teacher and Tasha Johnson will be our general education Pre K para professional.”
There are 449 students on the roll books at Colbert as of this week. McCarty says she hopes all of the Colbert Cougars come out to the school’s open house Aug. 2, 3 to 5 p.m. to meet their new teachers.
Class rosters and a map of the school will be posted in the breezeway so that each family can check the grade level lists and location of their new classrooms. Support staff will also be on hand to provide directions, McCarty said.
Children can be dropped off on school days as early as 7 a.m. School starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m. each day.
“We are very excited for everyone to see our new ‘Cougar Cottages,’” McCarty said. “A lot of work has gone into making them a great addition to our school. Also, look around the playgrounds for other changes. We are very excited to see each and every one of our Cougars. 2018 – 2019 will be the best year yet!”
At Danielsville Elementary, Principal Angie Waggoner said there are approximately 480 students expected for the first day of school.
“We have worked hard this summer getting ready for our Colts to arrive,” Waggoner said. “We have completed bathroom renovations at the main campus and at Colt Academy. We are waiting for our new slides to be installed on the playground. The front of the building has gotten a fresh coat of paint and the Colt Academy is also sporting a new paint job.”
The “Colt family” increased by seven this year with four new teachers: Haley Bowles (kindergarten), Kim Hunt (second grade), Jessica Rogers (second grade) and Sarah Chancey (fifth grade). Joining the school’s support staff are Ryan McCurley, Amanda Harris and Jennifer Allen.
School begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m. Morning car riders can be dropped off as early as 7:15 a.m. and afternoon car riders closes at 3:10 p.m.
“We have missed our Colt Family terribly and are eager to see them,” Waggoner said. “We are always excited to begin a new school year. Teachers are planning exciting lessons and boys and girls are ready to learn! We have such terrific students, parents, and staff. We will accomplish amazing things this year as we work together. Again this year, we will achieve our mission statement — Determination Equals Success!”
New Ila Elementary Principal Missy Andrews said there are 440 students enrolled for the first day of school. In the front office, they have added security glass and a buzz-in door that leads from the office to the front hallway.
“This provides an extra layer of security to help keep our students and our faculty safe,” Andrews said.
The carpet was removed in 13 more classrooms and replaced with tile flooring over the summer.
“A special thanks to our hard working custodians who have our hallways and classrooms clean and shiny,” Andrews said.
Some of the restroom stalls have also been replaced.
New faculty and staff, besides Andrews, who moved from assistant principal to principal, there is new assistant principal Jerry King, fourth grade teacher Sheila Arp, EIP teacher Kaylee Parker, self-contained special ed teacher Christy Sapp and speech language pathologist Lydia Murphey.
“We welcome all these new gators to the swamp!” Andrew said.
Car riders will follow the same route and procedures as it has in the past.
For both the morning drop-offs and afternoon pickups, officials ask that parents please follow the car rider route to ensure the safety of both children and adults. Car rider students may be dropped off after 7:15 a.m.
“Please make sure your car rider tag is visible during afternoon car rider dismissal,” Andrews said. “Note – the first week of school has a higher volume of car rider traffic so please be patient as our new parents are learning the morning and afternoon car rider procedures.”
School begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m.
“Breakfast is free for all students and those eating breakfast should arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. to ensure they are in the classroom by 8 a.m. to being their instructional day,” Andrews said. “I am so excited to begin the 2018-2019 school year as the new principal at Ila Elementary! I am honored to have been selected to serve in this new capacity at a place I dearly love and am blessed to call home. I was a teacher here at IES for 18 years before moving into the leadership role of Assistant Principal four years ago. As principal, I look forward to continue working closely with our amazing students, faculty, parents, and community as we lay the foundation for Madison County’s mission of graduating independent, productive citizens.”
Comer Elementary will welcome 418 students on the first day of school.
New Principal Dr. Amanda Sailors said Comer’s entrance has also been upgraded.
“We now have a more secure front entrance at Comer,” she said. “Our front reception area has been glassed in, and a security door has been installed. To access the building, visitors will have to be ‘buzzed in’ by the front receptionist.”
In addition, Sailors said Comer has worked over the years to increase access to technology devices. “We now have enough devices available in every classroom that we have removed the traditional computer lab,” she said. “Students and teachers can access digital resources at any time using devices in their classrooms.”
Some new sidewalks have been installed leading to the pavilion behind the school and to the kindergarten and preK playground.
School begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:40 p.m. Students can be dropped off as early as 7:05 a.m.
Besides Dr. Sailors, Sophia Sexton will join the staff as a full-time music teacher (replacing Susan McCormick), Donice Moss is the new front receptionist, Pamela Kyle is bookkeeper, Alison Trump is anew fourth grade parapro and Shannon Deavers is a new preK parpapro.
“I am excited and honored to begin my 17th year in public education at Comer Elementary,” Sailors said. “Comer is truly one great school, and I am eager to continue getting to know our students, families, and community. As a graduate of Madison County High School, I take personal pride in the opportunity to give back to students in Madison County by serving as Comer’s principal. Comer has an outstanding record of student achievement, and has received repeated recognition as a Title I Highest Performing School in Georgia. My goal is to continue the tradition of excellence at Comer, and to encourage our students, teachers, and families to think about how we can push ourselves to continue to excel and reach new heights. Comer has also been recognized for the systems of support and the positive climate that is in place. My goal is to continue to make sure that Comer is a positive place for our students to learn and grow. I welcome parents to stop in so that we can get to know you. It is going to be a wonderful year at Comer Elementary, and we look forward to welcoming our students back on Aug. 2 for Open House!”
Cathy Gruetter has returned to Hull-Sanford Elementary as principal. The school will hold its annual ice cream social Thursday, Aug. 2, 3 to 5 p.m. The school day begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m. each day.
Students eating breakfast at school should arrive before 7:50 a.m.
“We currently have 570 students enrolled for the 2018-2019 school year,” Gruetter said.
There are a several new faculty and staff members this year, besides Mrs. Gruetter. Tyler Calhoun and Lacy Stephens will be teaching Kindergarten, Sarah Butler will be teaching second grade, Emily Rupard will be teaching fifth grade, Ross Oliver, Cody Knight, Aubrey Bullock and Frank May will be new exceptional children teachers, Stacey Gordon will be the secretary, and Amber Pilgrim is a new paraprofessional.
Car rider procedures for the morning and afternoon have not changed.
“We ask that parents notify us prior to 2 p.m. of unexpected transportation changes as the end of the school day is very hectic,” Gruetter said. “We are excited to welcome students back to school. All classrooms and the outside and inside trims have also been repainted. We are also in the process of building a covered patio outside of the cafeteria. Windows in the cafeteria and media center were replaced. Our staff have been coming in early to make their classrooms an inviting place for students to learn. Thank you teachers for all you do to help put the children of Madison County first!”
Madison County Middle School begins the school year with about 1,100 students on the books.
There are a number of continuing programs with a district emphasis on improving school achievement, including rigorous, standards-based curriculum/instruction for GSE (Georgia Standards of Excellence) and GPS (Georgia Performance Standards, strategic goal 1); student engagement. (Strategic Goal 1 and 4); continued implementation of data teams for collaborative planning to improve student achievement and meet the diverse needs of learners. (Strategic Goal 1); continued implementation of Teacher Keys (TKES) and Leader Keys (LKES) to recruit, support, and retain excellent personnel, (Strategic Goal 2); eighth grade connections classes in most areas including Spanish for eighth graders; ninth grade credit classes for eighth graders including Coordinate Algebra for students who qualify, ninth grade honor physical science for those students who would have taken eighth grade advanced content physical science, along with other advanced classes such as Intro to Basic Ag, Intro to Business and Technology and Intro to Digital Technology.
They will also continue to participate in the eighth grade REACH scholarship program.
“I would like to welcome new faculty/staff members to the MCMS family,” Principal Chuck Colquitt said. These include: Chris Armel (6th Math Co-Teach), John Arnold (8th SS-1300), Joe Barnett (PE), Jay Beebe (ISI Classroom), Clint Orr (7th ELA-1300), Brett Simonson (8th Math Co-Teach), John Spinks (7th ELA/SS- 1200), Renee Steele (6th Math-1300), Joe Barnett (PE), Amy Witcher (9th Honors Algebra) Brandi Willoughby (parapro), Travisa Atkinson (parapro), Terry Whitworth (parapro)
School begins at 7:50 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m.
“We would like to remind everyone that the Middle School will hold open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1,” Colquitt said. “All parents/guardians and students are encouraged to attend. It is at this time students may receive their schedules and meet their teachers. We are looking forward to a great year at MCMS!”
There are some new changes to the car rider program for this year. Parents can either choose to drop their children off in front of the school or at the side of the gym. If dropping off in front of the school, parents may enter from Hwy. 172 or the teacher parking lot entrance/exit of Fortson-Compton Road. When leaving parents will need to use the teacher parking entrance/exit of Fortson-Compton Road, Colquitt noted.
When dropping children off beside the gym, school officials say parents must enter at the bus entrance/exit of Fortson Compton Road, take a right and drop their child near the gym doors. When leaving parents will move toward the front of the school and take a right using the teacher parking entrance/exit of Fortson-Compton Road.
If you are going to drop your child off beside the gym, school officials say please do so after 7:20 a.m. in order to avoid congestion with the buses.
There will be more detailed information concerning this procedure at the MCMS open house.
“I am honored to be part of such a great school system,” Colquitt said. “We look forward to building a positive relationship you and your child this year. We had a great 2017-18 and look to improve on those results. We can only do so in partnership with our parents and community. I encourage the parents and students to help make us a better school by continuing to be involved at MCMS. We invite as much parent involvement as possible. I hope everyone has had a great summer and we are all looking forward to another great year at Madison County Middle School.”
Madison County High School has 1,450 students enrolled as of this week.
Additional dual enrollment programs have been added; Survey of the Animal Industry and Livestock Management and Production. AP classes continue to thrive, Principal George Bullock said.
New fencing was added along Madison Street over the summer along with a new sidewalk at the main entrance from the sports complex and security fencing and gates behind the culinary arts and ag building.
New faculty and staff include: Bryan Bird (math), Barry Bozarth (SPED CBI), Tracey Brown (SS and SPED),
Courtney Callicutt (CBI), Steve Crouse (social studies), April Crumbley (CBI parapro), Theresa Dearman (DHH),
Holly Herring, Carson Lee (MCMS and MCHS band), Rebeka Lowe (CBI parapro), Kim Myers (social studies), Anne Poss (AP of instruction), Lisa Shurtz (ELA), Lisa Stevens (DHH), Nate Webster (AP of Student Services), Jeane’ Wilkinson (ESOL) and Jermica Wynn (AP of freshman).
“As members of the MCHS community, we have much of which to be proud,” Principal Bullock said. “I am blessed to live and work beside you. This year, as we strive to move forward, I challenge all of us to model, connect and get involved with our students in Madison County. Let us never forget that our students are much more than a statistic or a test score and remember to celebrate all their accomplishments whether on the field or in the classroom. MCHS focuses on three key expectations of our students, faculty and staff: hard work, character and competitiveness. As you attend our school events, please help us achieve these expectations. Join in the support, recognitions and celebrations of all our students, faculty and staff. Let us all be MC Proud.”
Madison County schools start back Aug. 3
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry