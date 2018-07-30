School board tours Colbert Elementary mobile units

Madison County’s Board of Education members took a tour of Colbert Elementary at their July business meeting, which included their first view of the school’s new mobile classrooms that will house the third grade.
The mobile unit contains four pods that are joined together to make four classrooms. Each classroom has its own bathroom and a covered walkway is being installed from the school building to the unit.
In other business, Superintendent Michael Williams told the board that he planned to meet with Sheriff Michael Moore on Wednesday to discuss the additional school resource officers recently approved. He also said he had spoken with Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird, who agreed to provide a police officer to direct traffic at the high school from 7 to 8 a.m. each morning so that SRO Mark Jerome can be stationed at the cafeteria for student drop offs.
Both Williams and BOE Chairman Robert Hooper commended assistant superintendents Bonnie Knight and Jody Goodroe for their hard work.
Knight told the board that SPLOST revenues for June were up over $22,000 over the same month a year ago and that the county had taken in over $100,000 in TAVT taxes for motor vehicles.
She also said it may be necessary to have a called meeting to approve the tax mill rate once she gets a finalized copy of the tax digest.
Knight said the summer feeding program provided over 22,000 meals in June and that the number will likely be higher for July since it includes a full month of meals.
Knight and Goodroe reported that there are 63 new employees on the books for the start of the school year, with 32 of those being certified teachers. Goodroe said the new teachers will attend a two-day orientation.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations Tuesday night.
•Colbert – They approved the resignation of secretary/FTE clerk Kayla Lowe and hired Eunice DeLeon as her replacement.
•Comer – They added additional duties to afterschool workers Donna Dobbs, Elizabeth Fields, Heather Thompson and Allison Whitehead.
•Danielsville – They approved maternity FMLA for third grade teacher Selinea Gilbert and approved Kerry Nash as her long term sub. They also approved the resignation of SPED parapro Victoria Higdon.
•MCMS – They hired Terry Whitworth as an RTI parapro and hired Travisa Atkinson as a SPED parapro.
•MCHS – They hired Carson Lee as an associate band director and accepted the resignation of SPED parapro of Michelle Karles.
•Transportation – They hired Chelsea Ford as a fulltime sub driver and hired Brittany Payne as a call in sub monitor. They accepted the resignation of bus driver Linda Wages, who will remain as a call in sub driver. They hired Brenda Duncan to replace Wages as a full-time SPED bus driver. They granted leave without pay to driver Rudolph Nix and hired Henry Yancey as a full time driver. They hired Hull-Sanford Elementary teacher Franklin May as a full-time bus driver to replace Virginia Austen.
•School nutrition – They hired Kelly Mason as a high school food assistant and Sonia Hibbit as an Ila food assistant.
•Student services – They granted maternity FMLA to parent mentor Cassie Tyson.
