Madison Co. war veteran publishes book

Jack Henderson loves fast cars and memories of the Madison County dirt roads he grew up on.
In fact, you might say Henderson has red clay in his veins, so much so that he used the title, “The Dirt Roads of Madison County” as a title for a series of books he is working on.
Henderson released his first book, “The Dirt Roads of Madison County, Road of Confusion,” earlier this year, after a long and difficult journey to get it published.
Henderson didn’t set out to be an author; he is a master carpenter and welder by trade. He learned his carpentry skills from his maternal grandfather, who is featured prominently in this first novel. His “Papa” was the father figure who spent time with him and nurtured him as much as he could.
As a youngster growing up in Madison County, “Justin” (Henderson’s character in the book) spent his days fishing, hunting and helping his Papa on his various carpentry projects.
Born in the early 1950s, he also grew up “dirt poor,” trying to survive under the abusive hands of a drunken father, who died in a car crash before he became a teenager.
It was his mother’s loving care and the attention of his maternal grandparents that provided Justin with family support during his formative years.
But it wasn’t long after Justin turned 18 when he (like Henderson) received his draft notice. The Vietnam War was raging and as Henderson said, he was not rich enough nor did he have enough of the right connections to skip the draft.
“I signed up for the Special Forces so I’d have a better chance of coming back home,” Henderson said.
It was years after that service that he decided to write about his often difficult childhood growing up on the county’s backroads as well as about his experiences in the Vietnam War. The book, which is part autobiographical and part novel, moves between Justin’s life as a boy and his time as a Green Beret. Though he doesn’t stick straight to the facts, Henderson’s tale does remain true to the boy he was and the man he became.
Dubbed “Brow” by his best friend in the service (for his expansive eyebrows), Justin later loses that friend in a horrendous manner in the jungles of Vietnam.
And Henderson doesn’t hold back on the horrors of the war, often describing in great detail how Brow and his fellow soldiers took the lives of many of the Viet Kong (and vice versa) and how they managed to survive day to day.
He also doesn’t hold back on the gruesome end his friend meets, nor does he mask how Brow deals with the psychological stress of this and of his own actions during the war.
“It was my job to kill and I was good at it,” he said. “I carry that with me every day.” Sometimes he and his fellow soldiers decided who bought the beer on a particular night by their day’s body count – the man with lowest count was the one to treat his comrades.
“It was a different reality, and we lived and survived by different rules,” Henderson said.
As he tells the story, Henderson weaves soldier Brow’s war time experiences with the boy Justin’s childhood, connecting it all back to the suffering experienced at the hands of his father and how losing that father at such a young age ultimately shaped him.
From the first time he saw death firsthand when a litter of kittens was killed to the first time he takes a life himself (a Blue Jay with his new BB gun) to the time he learns to kill men swiftly and expertly, Henderson takes the reader right along on Justin’s journey with him.
Henderson said he wrote the book all in longhand over many months, lugging the voluminous double-side pages everywhere he moved.
He then wrote it out three more times before submitting it to a publisher for publication.
“I got back a rejection letter saying they only considered typed manuscripts,” Henderson remembers.
But despite his disappointment, he was undaunted and determined, so he took his rudimentary high school typing skills and taught himself to type proficiently enough to type the entire manuscript, eventually getting it edited and published.
Henderson said the whole experience was very therapeutic for him, allowing him to “set aside” many of the horrors he faced particularly during the war and to work to forgive himself for his own actions while in uniform. He said his faith has also been a big part of his healing and that being part of a church family that accepts him at Mt. Zion Baptist, near Ila, has also helped him on the road to emotional wellbeing.
“I spent my life running away (from God), but I am not running anymore,” Henderson, now 68, said.
And he credits a teacher at Madison County High School, Mrs. Carol Conrad, for giving him a love of reading, as well as writing.
He said he wasn’t doing well in her class and she took the time to work with him, giving him a list of books to read for extra credit so he could pass her class.
“She said pick three and after one month give me a book report on your favorite and I’ll give you extra credit,” he remembers. “Since that time I’ve read thousands and thousands of books and she is responsible for that.”
Henderson already has the second book of the “Dirt Roads” series finished and hopes to submit it for publishing sometime in the future.
The Dirt Roads of Madison County; Road of Confusion is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.
