Officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large scale indoor marijuana grow house located inside a layer chicken house off Reed-Brawner Road near Royston in northern Madison County with an estimated street value of $12-to-$13 million, according to a press release.
According to a press release, officers obtained a search warrant for the chicken house and also for a home located on the property. At the time of the search, no one was located on the property.
The inside of the chicken house had been divided up into 11 separate “grow” rooms containing approximately 3,500 marijuana plants in differing stages of growth. They also located about 250 pounds of cultivated marijuana in the chicken house.
The investigation into the operation is still active and arrests are pending, the release stated. The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office on property seizure, along with all the equipment used to facilitate the grow.
Marijuana worth millions found in large grow operation in northern Madison Co.
