'Back to Zoo' Day planned

Tuesday, July 31. 2018
Charity Baptist Church will have a "Back to Zoo Day' from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4. The church is located at 1302 Hwy. 51 North, Homer. There will be a petting zoo and Kona ice treats.
