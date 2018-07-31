The first day of school isn’t the only thing to look forward to in Madison County tomorrow. Football also returns as the Red Raiders travel to Athens Academy for their first of two preseason scrimmage games. Both MCHS head coach Chris Smith and Athens Academy coach Josh Alexander decided not to keep score.
“We’re looking forward to working against somebody else. And see where we are with our new offense,” Smith said. “This is an opportunity for us to evaluate them and see where we are as a team. We aren’t trying to gain a win or a loss. We [Smith and Alexander] talked and we’re not even keeping score, it’s basically an opportunity for us to evaluate ourselves and for the kids to see where they are and where they need to be. It’s an opportunity for the kids to jockey for positions, and earn a spot or lose a spot. We’re excited about it and being able to see how we look offesnively and defensively.”
Don’t let their being in the 1A classification fool you, Athens Academy is a formitable opponent and will test the Raiders tomorrow night. The Spartans have not finished with any less than nine wins in a season since Alexander took over the program in 2015. Last year, the Spartans finished the regular season 10-0 and didn’t lose a game until the 1A-Private State Championship Game.
For the rest of the story, see the August 2 edition of the Madison County Journal.
FOOTBALL: Friday night lights return this week
