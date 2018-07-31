SOFTBALL: Red Raiders near the end of summer schedule

The Madison County Red Raider softball team has set many goals for 2018. But none are bigger than their goal of bringing a State Championship home to Danielsville.
And that’s not too ambitious for the Lady Raiders coming off a fourth-place finish in the state in 2017. They return seven full-time and two part-time starters, as well as their main designated hitter, from a team that also placed second in the region. These aren’t so much of goals as they are expectations that the team has placed on themselves. Returning a lineup of players who could all earn All-Region honors, the Lady Raiders expect to compete for a region championship and return to Columbus.
But according to head coach Ken Morgan, the team isn’t taking these expectations lightly.
“They’re talking a lot about making a push for the Region Championship and Columbus. So the goals they’ve set for themselves are good and they’re high,” Morgan said. “Our seniors are leading them the right way. Confidence is high, expectations are high. Yes there is going to be some pressure, that comes along with the job. We just don’t want the girls to have any fear of failure. We want them to be confident in their abilities. We have to take each game at a time. You can’t win state in one game, but you sure can lose it.”
But you don’t need Morgan to tell you that. If you’ve seen the team this summer, you can tell that they’re already in midseason form. Since June 1, the Madison County’s varsity squad has played 17 games. Their record is 15-2. Most of those wins were blowouts.
“It’s been a good summer,” Morgan said. “You always want to get better year-to-year. Our girls have worked hard and it’s flown by. It’s amazing it’s already August. But I think the girls are prepared and ready. If we swing the bats one-through-nine, we’re going to be tough. It’s a good outlook for us, but we’re going to work hard and make 2018 something special.”
SENIOR LEADERSHIP
The biggest driving force on this team is the group of four seniors. They range from passionate motivators to silent examples of excellence. The four seniors on the team are Kinley Phillips, Olivia Montgomery, Laney Bales and Emily Austin. They combined for 134 appearances in 2017. They each averaged over .288 at the plate.
Being the leaders, it’s their job to get the rest of the team on the same page and focused on the goals. But they each said that hasn’t been an issue this offseason. Everyone else has already bought in and is excited for the upcoming season. Phillips says we’ll see that even more once the regular season begins.
“Once we get more competition and it gets more serious, there’s a whole vibe change,” she said. “We’re playing to win, it’s crazy and it’s intense, and it’s fun. It makes you like the game more because every single play you make matters.”
Montgomery spoke a lot about not being complacent with last year’s success and needing to work to accomplish her and the team’s goals for this year.
“We have a big role to play, and we also have big shoes to fill,” Montgomery said. “I don’t want to go into the season expecting things to be just go like they did last year. We still have to put in the work and play every inning to the best of our ability. We have a good chance this year and I believe in us. We just have to put in the work and believe.”
