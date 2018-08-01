James Hozey (07-30-18)

COLBERT - James Curtis Hozey, 78, completed his service on Earth Monday, July 30, 2018.
Born in Calhoun Falls, S.C. on June 16, 1940, Mr. Hozey was the son of the late John and Flora Evans Hozey. He enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served in the 1st Calvary Division. James had a lifelong commitment to service in his community. He was a member of the Philomathea Masonic Lodge #25 F&AM in Elberton, Ga. and a member of the board of directors for the 5th Calvary association. James was an active member of Colbert United Methodist Church, serving as president of the United Methodist Men. In addition, he served as president of the Colbert Lions Club and was happy to volunteer his time and talents whenever and wherever needed.
James enjoyed collecting coins, gardening, traveling and spending time with family. His lifelong passion was classic cars, from collecting to researching and rebuilding, James shared this love of automobiles with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Hozey; children, Allison Deal (Sam), and Anne Gladden (Eric); grandchildren, Samantha Deal, Leonard James Deal, Will Gladden, and Megan Gladden; sisters, Vicky Hill (Gordon), and Diane Silvers; sister-in-law, Mary Glenn; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie Hozey and John "Bugs" Hozey.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 2, at 2 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church. The Revs. Michael Ferguson, Hugh Hendrickson, and Jim Haralson will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hills Cemetery in Royston. Will Gladden, Eric Gladden, Sam Deal, Bruce Glenn, Max Glenn, and Marty Silvers will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are appreciated but donations may be sent in James' name to dav.org or St. Jude.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
James Hozey (07-30-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry