GDOT holds groundbreaking for I-85 widening

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
State leaders recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the first phase of the I-85 widening project.
The event — which was hosted by the Georgia Department of Transportation — was held at the Braselton Event Center.
The project is the first of an initial 11 Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects to break ground.
The I-85 widening corridor improvements will “provide relief to motorists in a heavily congested area north of metro Atlanta on I-85 in Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties.”
Final design and construction began in July 2018 and it is projected to be completed in 2021. Construction will take place during the day, evenings and weekends and nighttime construction is also anticipated.
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
