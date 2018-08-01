Hearings deferred on WJ residential development

Developers of a proposed residential project in West Jackson deferred their public hearings last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission was set to consider three requests for the project — which is proposed on 23 acres on Hwy. 124 across from Old Wicke Tr. — at its Thursday meetings.
Developers, Longleaf Communities, LLC, chose to defer the requests until August.
Longleaf wants the property rezoned from community retail commercial district to low-density, single-family residential district, along with special uses to allow a master-plan subdivision with private roads. It was previously granted a map amendment.
Longleaf plans to construct an age-restricted, gated subdivision at the site with residential units totaling between 1,600-2,000 sq. ft. Fifty-three houses are proposed.
Longleaf chose to defer the hearing until August since two planners were absent at the July meeting.
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
