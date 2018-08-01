Judge Motes to retire

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Judge David Motes will retire from his role as Superior Court Judge of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit on Oct. 31.
“It is an honor and privilege to have served the citizens of the Piedmont Circuit in my capacity as Superior Court Judge,” Motes said.
He added he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the state as a Senior Judge of the Superior Courts.
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
