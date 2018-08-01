Large warehouse project gets planners’ nod, no public pushback

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
A massive, multi-building warehouse project is one step closer to getting the official go-ahead.
Jackson County’s Planning Commission approved a rezoning for the three-building, 2.5-million square foot project on Thursday.
Bilijack Bell is requesting rezoning of 262 acres at the end of Raco Pkwy. from agricultural rural farm district to general industrial district. Developers were previously granted a map amendment for the project.
The rezoning request will go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 20 meeting.
See the full story in the Aug. 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
