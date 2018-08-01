Softball: New-look Bulldoggs aim to be better in year two under Smoak

The Winder-Barrow High School softball team lost eight seniors off a playoff squad from last season.
That would give any coach cause for concern, but with a year at the helm under his belt, second-year Bulldogg coach Lee Smoak believes the continuity will help his team this season, which begins Monday with a 5:30 p.m. non-region contest at Jackson County.
“We lost some talent, but I think we’re going to be a much better program because of the fact that this is year two,” Smoak said last week. “I think our chemistry will be better. Looking at what we actually have, we’ll be playing a lot of close games. We’re not going to be putting up 10 runs a game so we’re going to be in a lot of low-scoring games where the outcomes can go either way. That’s where having a good team chemistry kicks in and can help you.
“We’ve had a good turnout all summer and I think we’re definitely more prepared going into this season than we were last season.”
One major returner for Winder-Barrow is senior starting pitcher Rose Johnson. Johnson went 10-7 last season with a 2.71 ERA and was stellar late, earning an All-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA selection.
“If she pitches like she did the last third of the season, she’s going to keep us in a lot of games,” Smoak said of his ace. “She made some vital adjustments to her pitching approach that really paid off, and if she can keep up the mentality she has now we’re always going to be in the mix.”
Junior Jasmine Roberts, who pitched in relief last year has solidified herself as the No. 2 pitcher, Smoak said.
Offensively, the Bulldoggs return junior third baseman Rebekah Freeman, another all-region player who hit .354 with a .411 on-base percentage, a pair of homers and 24 RBIs in 2017, earning the team’s Most Valuable Player award.
“She’s obviously going to have a bigger target on her back this year in the middle of the lineup,” Smoak said of Freeman. “Last year she was more of an unknown to other teams. They pitched to her and they paid for it. Now they know she’s our biggest threat and she’s going to see a lot more off-speed pitches and pitches outside of the zone. So it’s going to be extremely important that she has good protection in the lineup.
“Her production this year is going to be 100 percent dictated by how well those girls hitting behind and in front of her perform.”
The players Smoak will look for to provide that protection will be senior Tiffany Watkins and junior Alexis Valdes, who will split catching duties and play in the outfield, as well as sophomore first baseman Carlee Schotter.
Meanwhile, after a strong summer, freshman Alyssa Bond has emerged as the team’s leadoff hitter and starting shortstop and will be tasked with filling the void left by all-region player and Savannah State signee Jakayla Sullivan.
Smoak has revamped Winder-Barrow’s schedule this season. The Bulldoggs won’t compete in any mid-week or weekend tournaments, but the non-region slate remains rigorous.
Their opener at Jackson County on Monday will come against a team that reached the Class AAA Elite Eight tournament in Columbus last season. That will be followed by a Tuesday game at Class AAAA playoff team Oconee County, the home opener Aug. 9 against Class AAAAA Elite Eight participant Walnut Grove and a home matchup Aug. 13 with 2016 Class AAA champ East Jackson. Jefferson, another AAAA playoff team, also appears on the schedule twice.
Along with that comes a region slate which Smoak expects to be super-competitive with Dacula and Apalachee the reigning top two teams.
“By the end of the season last year, there wasn’t a lot of difference between the teams 1-4,” Smoak said. “It’s going to be tough to finish in the top four for any team. I think some teams will adjust to Apalachee’s and Dacula’s pitching. You’ve got a team like Habersham Central that lost a lot of close games and could turn it around, and Gainesville has a new coach and program, which automatically makes them dangerous.”
One noticeable change on the schedule this year is that there will no longer be a region tournament at the end of the regular season. While Apalachee won the regular-season title and Winder-Barrow finished third in the standings last year, the Wildcats lost to Dacula in the tournament championship and the Bulldoggs lost a third-place battle with Gainesville after beating the Red Elephants in the regular season.
Instead, this year, the Region 8 teams will play each other three times in the regular season and be seeded for the playoffs accordingly.
“I am happy with the format change because I think last year’s tournament left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” Smoak said. “It’s going to cost us some non-region games against some teams I was excited for us to go up against, but I think overall it’s what needed to be done for our region.”
