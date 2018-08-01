Madison Co. man dies after Jackson Co. wreck

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
A Madison County man lost his life in a July 30 accident in Jackson County.
Andrew J. Adams, 85, Danielsville, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 441 at 6:59 p.m. Monday. His son, Andrew R. Adams, 51, Danielsville, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
According to Georgia State Patrol Post 32 Commander Tim J. Meyer, the son was driving a 2008 Volvo SUV and attempting to turn left to travel east onto Hwy. 98. He failed to yield the right of way to a logging truck traveling north on Hwy. 441, which was driven by Franklin Drought Jr., 62, Commerce. The truck struck the passenger side of the Volvo. Drought suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
