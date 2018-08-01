Softball: Veteran Lady Wildcats eye another shot at region title

The Apalachee High School softball team breezed through its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule last season as the No. 1 seed but saw their hopes for a region title thwarted by Dacula in the championship game.
This year, the Wildcats, who will open their 2018 campaign Tuesday at Clarke Central, are determined to get back to the top.
“We’re still a little bitter about that loss,” Apalachee head coach Jessica Sinclair said this week. “You try not to let it linger. But I think it can be good for the girls. It gives them something to get fired up about. That was one game, but it was a game in which we didn’t take care of business like we needed to. And maybe that gives them a good chip on their shoulder heading into this year.”
Despite the loss of four seniors and three starters off last year’s team, the Wildcats return a wealth of experience this season. That depth is most evident in the pitching circle, where sophomore ace Emily Hodnett, junior S’niyah Stinson and senior Lauren Middlebrooks are all back.
Hodnett in particular emerged as one of the top pitchers around northeast Georgia during her freshman season.
She compiled a 3.36 ERA and was also dangerous at the plate, hitting .408 with a .464 on-base percentage, 3 home runs and 16 RBIs to earn all-region status.
“She’s one of our hardest working players and loves softball,” Sinclair said of Hodnett.
“I think her biggest thing is going to be continuing to push herself and not stay content.”
Stinson is also a dual threat at the plate (.310 avg., .420 OBP, 3 HRs last season) and in the circle (3.90 ERA), while Middlebrooks has improved during the offseason and will see an increased pitching role, Sinclair said.
The group will be under the tutelage of new Apalachee pitching coach Erin Collins Sarratt, who pitched at Georgia State and competed against Sinclair when she was at Georgia Tech.
Around the rest of the diamond, the Wildcats return junior Madyson Coe, who hit .345 last year behind the plate, as well as junior shortstop Alexis Griffith, senior first baseman Nicole Trammell and senior centerfielder Grace Hedges. Sophomore outfielder Kinsley Kraus, who saw starting time late last season will provide the Wildcats with some speed as a slapper.
Sinclair said there remains a competition to take over the second and third base holes left vacant by graduates Briana Bryson and Kayla Brown respectively. Senior Madison Hubler, junior Skylar Antley and sophomore Destiny Sexton are among the players vying for time in those spots.
“They all understand that things are still up for grabs and it depends a lot on how they’re able to hit,” Sinclair said. “They’ve been trying really hard every day and I’m proud of them all for stepping up to the challenge.”
After Tuesday’s opener at Clarke Central, the Wildcats will host their home opener Aug. 8 against Oconee County. They’ll travel to Buford on Aug. 11 for games against Buford and Lambert and then will open their region slate Aug. 14 at home against Lanier.
Region play arrives earlier this year due to a schedule format change. There will not be a region tournament and the six teams will play each other three times during the regular season. Sinclair hopes her team will be at the top of the pack come the end of the regular season in early October, but acknowledges it will be a competitive region headed by reigning champ Dacula.
“I believe we can and should be near the top if we do what we need to,” she said. “But that’s why this is a beautiful game. You never can tell. You have to go out and execute.”
Executing all the little things is something Sinclair hopes the team can do better this year as her second season at the helm should provide the program with more continuity.
“I felt like before last season I wasn’t as organized as I wanted to be, but for the girls to go through the season and still be as successful as they were, they were great last year,” Sinclair said.
“I think, this year, having had an entire year to prepare for this coming season, I feel like we’re heading in a more unified direction.”
