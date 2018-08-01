DANIELSVILLE - Andrew Jackson Adams, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Ga.
Mr. Adams was born in Ila, Ga. on August 19, 1932, the son of the late Omer Leroy Adams and Willie Mae Evans Adams. He was the former owner and operator of Electric Motors, Inc. and attended Community Baptist Church in Danielsville. Mr. Adams was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a NRA Golden Eagle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Joyce Scoggins Adams; brother, Herman Adams; and sisters, Sallie Fannie Irvin, Edna Allen and Aurelia Drake.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, James Edward and Wanda Scoggins, Gainesville, and Reggie Adams, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Allen McCannon, Danielsville; grandchildren, Jeremy Scoggins, Crista Cook, Carrie Ann Byers, Andrew McCannon and Gavin McCannon; great-grandchildren, Jordan Cook, Josiah Byers, Noah Byers, Sofia Scoggins and Alexa Scoggins; brothers, Bill Adams, Danielsville, and Branson Adams, Royston; and sisters, Rebecca Gunnin, Danielsville, and Eleanor Fitzpatrick, Ila.
Funeral services will be held in the Community Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, with the Rev. Skipper Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Mr. Adams will be placed in the church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The family is at the home of Renee and Allen McCannon at 527 Fowler-Freeman Road, Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew Adams (07-31-18)
