Statham accepts higher water rates from Barrow County

The Statham City Council unanimously approved a new water rate with Barrow County Monday — a gamble that it can maintain its water supply most of the time.
The new rate will be $5.15 per 1,000 gallons of water with no commitment from the city to buy any water.
The city agreed to a new contract with Barrow County for its second source of water. The contract allows the county to increase rates on an annual basis.
Barrow County proposed a contract that would have required Statham to buy 300,000 gallons of water per month at a rate of $4.62 per 1,000 gallons.
The old rate for water was $2.94 per 1,000 gallons of water. The city did not have to pay the county unless it used water.
Statham’s primary water source has been a spring in the city for years.
The city pays for water from Barrow County monthly. For Fiscal Year 2018, which ended June 30, the city paid a wide range of bills — from nothing for two months to more than $5 million per month for May and June.
The city has problems with its water supply and with parts for its pump system during those months.
The city bought 18.3 million gallons of water from Barrow County during FY 2018. It cost $53,848. That same amount of water under the new contract would cost more than $94,000.
Jordan McDaniel, interim director of the water department, recommended the $5.15 rate because it does not have a minimum required purchase of water.
Eddie Jackson made the motion to approve the contact, saying it is a “no brainer.”
Michelle Irizarry, the city administrator, said the county no longer can use SPLOST — special-purpose local-option sales tax — to pay debt service on its $1.2 million portion of the water it receives and Bear Creek Reservoir expenses from the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority. UOBWA is a four-county group that operates the reservoir and water plant. Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties share the water plant. Athens-Clarke County buys raw water from the reservoir.
Barrow County has used a portion of the SPLOST proceeds to pay its debt service. Winder, the largest city in the county, has refused to agree to that provision in the new SPLOST.
Irizarry said similar agreements went to all the cities in the county. No Statham council members complained about the increase or raised the questions of SPLOST or county debt.
