‘Unfinished business’: BC softball ready to make another run in 2018

In 2017, the Banks County High School softball team did something it had never accomplished before: make it to Columbus.
Not only did the Lady Leopards make it to Columbus, the team was on the cusp of playing for the Class AA state championship. They were eliminated by a region foe and finished third in the state.
Coming into the 2018 season, the defending Region 8-AA champions won’t be looking past any opponent, according to head coach Tony Bowen, but the team has talked about last season and the mantra surrounding the team has become “unfinished business.”
“I (told) the girls, ‘If you’re happy with third, then we’ll do the things that we did last year and, hopefully, we’ll ge third,’” Bowen said.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
