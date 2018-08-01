Barrow County School System plans $25.2 million in building projects

The Barrow County Board of Education will be asked to approve $25.2 million in new and renovated school projects at its meeting Tuesday night.
The major portion of the cost, $19 million, is for the first phase of the new high school at the Sims Academy campus.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, outlined projects that would be submitted for state funding for Fiscal Year 2020. The application must be filed in August.
The school district would not receive state funding until the fall of 2019, which is during Fiscal Year 2020.
The district expects to receive about $10.5 million from the state for the projects.
Other than the new high school, the projects would be renovations to the single-story portion of Yargo Elementary School, $1.25 million; renovations and HVAC improvements to Westside Middle School, $2.3 million; Kennedy Elementary School cooler/freezer replacement, $75,000; and HVAC improvements to Apalachee High School, $2.6 million.
Perno also told the board that civil engineering drawings for the new high school are 75 percent complete and architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing drawings are 25 percent complete. Preliminary drawings for the site have been submitted to the state and comments are being addressed.
Grading on the site is expected to begin this fall and construction in the winter, Perno has said.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the Aug. 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
