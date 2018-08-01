School system hires Skinner as new security chief

John Skinner, who has been the Barrow County chief of emergency services for about three years, has been hired as the new chief safety and security officer for the Barrow County School System.
The Barrow County Board of Education approved the hire Tuesday night.
The board agreed in late April to move toward filling that new position after assistant superintendent Ken Greene, who has overseen school security, along with other administrators, said the district’s top priority for safety would be the position.
The board talked about school security first in terms of hiring six school resource officers, putting one in each school.
The new coordinator will be responsible for security at all schools. Board members said they would like to have a staff person who is “expert” on safety questions to make recommendations to the board.
School security has been a priority, getting more attention each year, Supt. Chris McMichael told the board then. School shootings around the country have drawn new attention to the issue. Skinner was interim chief of emergency services or deputy chief of operations from 2009 until being named head of the Barrow County operations.
He has been a paid employee with BCES as firefighter and EMT, shift commander and battalion chief before becoming interim chief. He has worked for Barrow County for about 22 years — since 1996. He was a volunteer in 1996-97.
Skinner also worked for the Winder Fire Department as a firefighter and driver-engineer for three years, 1997-2000.
He has an associate degree of applied science, management and supervisory from Lanier Technical College. He was certified as an emergency manager through the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and as an EMT-intermediate at Gwinnett Fire College.
He has had specialized training in “response to terrorism incidents” and biological incidents. He also has been trained as the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office SWAT/tactical medic.
He is co-chair of the Barrow County E911 Advisory Committee and secretary of the Northeast Georgia Fire Chiefs Association.
The position was listed in the budget as costing $120,935. That includes salary, benefits and miscellaneous costs.
Skinner lives in Jefferson.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to name Alan Shuman the interim fire chief during a called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
School system hires Skinner as new security chief
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry