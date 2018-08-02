Of Chipper Jones, the Falcons and Julio and a new football season

August is here and there is plenty going on in the sports world.
Chipper Jones, who was a key ingredient for the Atlanta Braves and their success in the 1990s, has been selected for the baseball Hall of Fame. While his on-the-field play make him a legitimate choice to be inducted, it’s hard for some (myself included) to push aside some personal issues when thinking of the third baseman.
Jones proved he was not exactly a family man due to his actions, although issues of that nature would not (and probably should not) keep him out of the Hall of Fame. It doesn’t say much about him personally (he has been married multiple times) but Hall of Fame voters keep non-baseball issues separate. (Pete Rose, of course, is a different story.)
Personally, I am still surprised former Atlanta Brave great Dale Murphy is not in the Hall of the Fame. In comparing the two, Murphy has more credentials than Jones but it doesn’t appear Murphy will ever be voted in.
And when it came to off-the-field issues for Murphy, he had none. He has always been a true family man with no hint of scandal. His religious beliefs would allow for nothing else.
Seems to me that should mean something in the grand scheme of things but it doesn’t. That’s true for Dale Murphy and Chipper Jones as one is now in the Hall of Fame and one has to continue to hope against all odds.
JULIO REPORTS
Standout receiver Julio Jones showed up for training camp and for now all seems right between him and the Atlanta Falcons.
Both Jones and Falcons officials tried to put out a story that they all knew the star wide receiver would be in camp. I call bull on that one. Clearly a behind-the-scenes deal was made, and while Jones has not received a new contract yet one is definitely in the works and will probably make all of us gasp when we hear the figures.
Having Jones playing at the start of the 2018 season was a must for the Falcons in terms of their playoff hopes. The NFC will be very competitive this year so a slow start could spell disaster for the Birds.
There is certainly no guarantee Atlanta will make the playoffs but with Jones reporting for duty that possibility certainly increases.
NEW SEASON
A new college football season inches closer with each passing week. Sept. 1 is the first Saturday of the season although there are a handful of games on Aug. 25 and on Aug 30 and 31.
An interesting matchup actually takes place on Sunday, Sept. 2, as Miami faces LSU in a game played in Arlington, Texas. Mark Richt is hoping to build on the success the Hurricanes had in 2017 before fading down the stretch.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron needs a win or it could turn in a long season for both him and his team. Many believe this is a make or break season for Orgeron.
While the Tigers certainly have plenty of talent, competing in the SEC West is just brutal. One story last week indicated the LSU coach is the betting favorite to be the first SEC coach fired in 2018. Yikes.
PERSONAL MILESTONE
The 2018 high school football season will mark my 30th year covering high school football for local publications. It’s a personal milestone which only entered my mind recently while thinking about how long I have been out of high school.
The enjoyment of football at the high school actually was a big influence in deciding to become a journalist.
I still enjoy the passion of Friday nights at the local stadium. I’ve covered various schools during those three decades and made some solid friendships with coaches, school officials and players.
I am looking forward to the 2018 season as much as the 1988 one when I began writing for my hometown paper. It doesn’t seem possible that it was three decades ago I first wrote an article for publication in a newspaper.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
