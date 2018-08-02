Mary Filkins (08-01-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Jane Stevens Filkins, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Filkins was born in River Grove, Ill. on September 28, 1929, the daughter of the late Fred Stevens and Mildred Stenke Stevens. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Arthur Filkins; and brother, Billy Stevens.
Survivors include her sons, James Richard Filkins, Sacramento, Calif., Steve A. Filkins (Jan), Danielsville, Michael Allan Filkins (Elaine), Jasper, Ga. and Scott Douglas Filkins, Danielsville; brothers, Allen Stevens and Jerry Stevens, both of Firestone, CO; grandchildren, David Filkins (Lisa), Christi Simpson (Gilbert), Carolyn Johnson (Wesley), Seth Filkins (Alyssa) and Timothy Filkins (Kylie); and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Bluestone Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, with the Revs. George Lovely and Michael Filkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Nicholson City Cemetery in Nicholson, Ga. The family will receive friends at Bluestone Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until funeral hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Bluestone Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
