Braselton business owner killed

Authorities are investigating a homicide at a Braselton business.
Jackson County 911 received a call for an emergency medical assist on July 27 at 1:13 p.m. at Adams Motorsports, located at 11852 Lewis Braselton Blvd., Braselton.
When EMS arrived, they found the owner, Eric Adams, 32, unresponsive on the floor of his shop.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and died.
Medical staff noted a “suspicious injury consistent with a gunshot wound and contacted law enforcement.”
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the business and hospital and initiated an investigation.
Sheriff Janis Mangum requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance.
Adams’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur. His death has been rules a homicide.
The JCSO and GBI are investigating the incident with assistance from the Braselton Police Department and Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Adams' family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/eric-adams-funeralfamily-help.
