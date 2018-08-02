Dorothy Thompson (08-01-18)

ATHENS - Dorothy Eberhart Thompson, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
A native of Oxford, Ala., Ms. Thompson was the daughter of the late Hoyt A. Eberhart and Mae Willie Burroughs Eberhart. She loved her family and working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by son, Mark Edward Thompson; brother, Walter Eberhart; and sisters, Louise Campbell and Mary Carter.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Thompson Verhine (Clyde); six grandchildren, Amanda Carter, Rebecca Verhine, Rachel Verhine, Catherine Shinholser, Alicia Thompson and Melissa Thompson; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 5, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
