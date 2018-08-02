On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Carol Joanne Hornbuckle, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 77.
A resident of Hoschton, Ga., Carol was born in Abington, Pa., the daughter of Russell and Ione Sandberg. In high school, she met the love of her life, Jerome Clark Hornbuckle, and they were married in 1960 in Jasper, Ga. Together, Clark and Carol raised two sons, Mark and Kenneth, and a daughter, Jenifer. With Clark's family business being rooted in the printing industry, Carol and Clark taught their children the value of hard work and sacrifice from a very early age, spending many hours together at their family business. Those who knew her well, would agree that Carol's personality was magnetic. She was a thoughtful, just, funny, and affectionate woman, with a smile that was equally luminous, as it was contagious. Carol had a passion for music, cinema, and the performing arts that she lovingly shared with her children and grandchildren alike. Carol's love for her family and friends was truly supportive and unconditional.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Russell Sandberg, Jr., Carol is survived by her son, Mark Hornbuckle and his wife Cindy Sweitzer; son, Ken Hornbuckle and his wife Debora Hornbuckle; daughter Jenifer Feather and her husband Allen Feather; sister Nancy Sandberg; grandchildren, Ashely Boling and her husband Ryan Boling, Kara Hornbuckle, Alec Feather and Hannah Feather; and her cat Jingles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the celebration at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton, Ga.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Carol Hornbuckle (07-31-18)
