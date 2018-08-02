SWIMMING: Nunnally hauls in eight state titles at Ga. Tech

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, August 2. 2018
Jefferson 10U swimmer Ansley Nunnally took home eight state titles in a dominant performance at the 14-and-under Long Course State Championships at Georgia Tech July 19-22.
Nunnally won eight of the 11 events in which she competed, finishing first in the 50-meter freestyle (30.96), 100-meter freestyle (1:08.57), 200-meter freestyle (2:30.89), 400-meter freestyle (5:25.31), 50-meter backstroke (36.13), 50-meter butterfly (33.63), 100-meter butterfly (1:17.61) and 200-meter individual medley (2:53.72).
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
