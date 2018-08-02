SOFTBALL: Versatile Tigers ready to start season under new coach

After working with her squad throughout the summer, Commerce head softball coach Melissa Mullis believes she can put any player on the field at any position. That could mean a good sign of the things to come for the defending Region 8-A softball champs.
“They (the players) all do a very good job,” Mullis described. “Most coaches don’t have this problem.
“It’s a very unique situation to have that. They all have different strengths and weaknesses, but they are all, sort of, utility-like. So, you can put them anywhere and they do a great job for you and it’s hard to make decisions.”
The Lady Tigers’ 2018 campaign begins next Monday on the road at Morgan County. Mullis said she tried “every different” combination of players throughout the summer and saw strengths in all of them. Even amidst the strengths, however, Mullis believes the team still needs to grow together as the season starts.
“I’m excited, but still feel we all need to gel a little bit more,” Mullis said about the season starting. “I feel like we all need to learn each other, get into a rhythm, establish and accept roles.
“That’s going to be important, to me, feeling really good. We still need the time to get going there.”
With as good as the team has been practicing and playing throughout the summer, Mullis doesn’t value one player over another for the 2018 squad.
“I believe they’re equally important in different ways,” Mullis said. “Without one, we can’t function."
