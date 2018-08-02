SOFTBALL: New region, same objectives for Dragons

Jefferson won a couple of region titles in 8-AAAA, but if it wants a third-straight championship, the team will have to go through a new region that stands to be just as formidable.
The Dragons will play in Class AAA and Region 8-AAA this season after two successful years in Class AAAA.
“We try to look at it as a lateral move,” said Sam Moore, who is serving as interim coach while coach Kacie Bostwick takes time away from the program following the birth of her child, “that we had good competition last year, and we’re going to have good competition again this year. It doesn’t matter how many ‘A’s’ are in the classification … if we go out and execute what we can do, we can play with anybody in any classification we feel like.”
Jefferson, which went 20-9 last year and reached the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs, returns catcher Sam Vinson, and middle infielders Giorgia Russell and Caroline Brownlee (they could flip-flop between second base and shortstop) and ace pitcher Emily Perrin. Kennedy Horn looks to fill an opening at first base as does McKenzie Turner at third base.
The Dragons will turn to Emily Matthews, Brownlee, Abby Beatty, Chloe Hiatt and Katie Martin in the outfield. Livi Blackstock, a basketball player who joined the team, can play either outfield or infield.
“We’ve got another good solid defense again like we’ve had in the past,” Moore said.
In the circle, Perrin is coming off a stellar junior year, during which she went 12-5 with a 1.65 ERA and 155 strikeouts. “She’s throwing good,” Moore said. “Same expectations as last year. She’s going to be our horse.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
