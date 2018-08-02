SOFTBALL: Defending region champion Panthers reload

Thursday, August 2. 2018
The Jackson County softball team will sneak up on no one this year. After all, the squad is coming off a 28-win season with a 10-0 run through region play. So, the proverbial target is on the Panthers’ back.
“I think the big difference between this year and last year is last year I think only a few of us thought we could do it, and this year, I think a lot more people believe in us,” said second-year coach Chad Brannon, whose team opens the season Monday at home against Winder-Barrow. “That goes for our opponents as well, so it’s going to be harder.”
But the good news is that nearly the entire cast that won a region title and advanced to the state Elite Eight in Columbus returns. This year’s lineup is stocked with all-state selections Caroline Davis and Sara Beth Allen — both Georgia Tech commits — as well as all-state performer Joni Lott.
All three seniors batted over .400 a year ago. Davis hit .467 with nine homers and 46 RBIs, while Allen — last year’s Region 8-AAA Player of the Year — hit at a .495 clip with three homers and 38 RBIs. Lott finished with a .424 average with 10 RBIs.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 1 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

