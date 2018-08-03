Though the scoreboard read 0-0 when the game ended, the Madison County Red Raiders struggled to hang with the 2017 A-prive Runner-Ups Athens Academy. had they kept score, the Spartans would have won 31-6.
But the game could have been much closer. A fumble inside the five-yard-line and badly shanked field goal led kept 10 points off the board. The Raiders did most of their damage on offense without Kennesaw State commit Traveon Latimore who stayed on the sidelines most of the game to not risk getting injured before the season begins.
Madison County also helped out Athens Academy with a fumble with their backs against their end zone to allow the first touchdown of the evening. The Raiders helped out Athens even more on their last touchdown drive with 45 yards in three penalties. In total, Athens Academy's varsity squad scored three touchdowns and the JV added one more in the fourth quarter.
For the rest of the story, see the August 9 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Red Raiders find where they can improve in scrimmage with Athens Academy
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry